Climate Aid
Does the UK need a 'Global Nature Conservation Fund'?
Think tanks call on government to allocate money from international aid budget to tackle illegal wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change
World Medical Association joins global divestment push
Leading medical body urges national branches to divest from fossil fuels and promote renewables instead
Energy Transition Plan aims to help heavy industry economies embrace green future
Climate Group backed initiative declares 'if they can do it, so can the rest of the world'
Diplomats look to post-Paris future as Bonn climate meeting begins
UN conference will see delegates address next steps towards enacting the Paris Agreement as soon as possible
Paris Agreement: Tackling the treaty's unfinished business
With the first countries beginning to ratify the Paris Agreement, what loose ends still need to be tied up?
Schwarzenegger's R20 programme calls for $1bn climate finance accelerator
As cities take centre stage in Paris, Regions of Climate Action group, founded by former US governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is to argue seed funding body would 'jumpstart' green investment
COP21: Paris Summit kicks off with flurry of climate and R&D funding pledges
World powers promise to double clean energy funding, while business leaders are expected to announce a major new commitment to fund high-risk clean energy technologies
What are the biggest hurdles to a Paris climate deal?
From rich and poor countries fighting to the question of climate finance BusinessGreen outlines the key stumbling blocks to success at COP21
Why business needs a REDD+ deal in Paris
A global climate deal could make a big difference to companies already striving to eliminate deforestation and bring laggards into the fold
UK government launches drive to boost Africa's pay as you go solar market
Bob Geldof and African leaders set to join Grant Shapps in attempt to bring down barriers to solar rooftop investment across the continent
Francois Hollande: Climate change will intensify migrant crisis
Rising sea levels and extreme weather could force 'millions' of refugees to Europe in next 30 years, warns French president
Four ways to scale up climate finance for developing countries
Former UN climate chief Yvo de Boer sets out his vision for mobilising increased levels of climate finance
Reaching the $100bn goal by 2020: Lessons for the G7 on scaling up climate finance
Jane Wilkinson of Climate Policy Initiative says the world will have to align policy and pricing signals to deliver a low carbon and climate resilient future
UK aims to boost private climate finance with £50m fund
New initiative announced as Green Climate Fund executive warns businesses that they are ignoring growing risks of natural disasters
US and Japan miss Green Climate Fund deadline
Two of the largest donors to UN fund to help poorer nations tackle climate change had not signed formal deals by end of April
UN green climate fund can be spent on coal-fired power generation
Rules agreed a meeting of fund’s board described by Friends of the Earth as ‘like a torture convention that does not forbid torture
Green Investment Bank to go global with £200m climate finance pilot
Breaking: New joint venture with DECC will focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Africa and India
Global climate deal must not harm countries' growth, France warns
Foreign minister Laurent Fabius says agreement will not be reached if countries believe it will hurt their economies
Canada bolsters Green Climate Fund as Europe emerges as biggest per capita backer
Harper government confirms $300m pledge to GCF, despite previous criticism of UN climate negotiations
US will not commit to climate change aid for poor nations at UN summit
Rich countries pledged to find $100bn a year by 2020, but so far only Germany has made a significant contribution
BASIC nations urge richer countries to accept climate responsibility
Developed countries not doing enough to cut emissions and fund adaptation efforts, say Brazil, China, South Africa, and India,
German development bank issues €1.5bn green bond
KfW aims to 'support the development of responsible investing from its niche into the broader capital market'
UN hails progress at latest Bonn climate talks
Two week summit ends positively as negotiators edge towards an international emissions reduction framework for 2015
UN official: The world is ready for a Paris climate deal
Richard Kinley, deputy director of the UNFCCC, explains why he is holding out hope for a climate deal in Paris in 2015