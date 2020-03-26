climate action
Net zero law passes Commons without any objections
MPs approve amendment to Climate Change Act with unanimous cheer of 'aye'
General strike for climate receives backing from first MP
Labour MP for Leeds North West Alex Sobel urges workers to join the prospective strike, scheduled to take place on 27 September
Investors worth $30tr urge steel industry to 'safeguard future in face of climate change'
More than 250 institutional investors representing over $30tr in assets urge steel sector to set out decarbonisation strategies to guard against climate-related risks
WHO: Health benefits outweigh costs of meeting Paris Agreement climate goals
World Health Organisation report estimates meeting climate goals could save one million lives worldwide a year by 2050 through better air quality alone
COP24: World Bank pledges $200bn in extra climate action funding
Pledge represents a doubling of its current five-year investment plans for low-carbon projects
Climate action: Reports reveal disconnect between public and MPs
Fresh survey reveals strong support for bolder action on climate change, but many MPs remain wary of making decarbonisation a priority