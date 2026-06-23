Global Urban Data Centres Pact: Over 30 cities sign up to tackle data centre growth in urban areas

New initiative aims to address residents' concerns about expansion of AI and digital infrastructure, in a bid to ensure growth is not detrimental to communities or the environment
Barcelona, Miami, Rio de Janeiro, and Melbourne are among 36 cities from six continents which have signed up to a new Global Urban Data Centres Pact, which aims to address growing concerns around the rapid...
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