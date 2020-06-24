clean cooking
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
We're falling short on SDG7, but we can fix it
Jeremy Leggett surveys global progress against SDG7, and considers what must happen to deliver on the targets by 2030
Dying to eat: Polluting stoves put millions in danger
But there isn't a one size fits all solution to the clean cooking challenge, warns Ashden's new CEO Harriet Lamb