Study asks 'Does your favourite meal have an outsized carbon footprint?

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New study commissioned by Confused.com Energy examines the environmental impact of the UK's most popular meals cooked at home

Steak and chips is one of the UK's most popular meals, but unfortunately it is also among the most carbon intensive resulting in the same emissions as driving 73.4 kilometres when prepared at home, according...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Hydroclimatic whiplash' and the hottest year on record: How is climate change fuelling the California wildfires?

Multi-million-pound 'eco-friendly' police station opens for duty in South Wales

Most read
01

Uniper acquires rights to develop 470MW Humberside carbon capture power plant

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?

09 January 2025 • 6 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Former Scottish coal mine to be converted into Europe's largest battery storage site

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

'From baked beans to beer': 25 businesses awarded share of £52m in decarbonisation funding

09 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

It's time companies put a price on their carbon – the climate adrenaline shot we all need
Carbon Accounting

It's time companies put a price on their carbon – the climate adrenaline shot we all need

What gets tracked, gets acted on, which benefits the planet, shareholders and the future of your business, writes Climate Impact Partners CEO Sheri Hickok

Sheri Hickok, Climate Impact Partners
clock 27 December 2024 • 5 min read
Walmart expects to miss near-term climate goals amid challenges 'outside our control'
Carbon Accounting

Walmart expects to miss near-term climate goals amid challenges 'outside our control'

US retail giant announces that it is likely to delay meeting its 2025 and 2030 emissions reduction targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 December 2024 • 3 min read
DP World launches 'world first' container port carbon inset scheme
Carbon Accounting

DP World launches 'world first' container port carbon inset scheme

Importers to receive carbon credits for every loaded import container they move through DP World UK terminals during six-month trial

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2024 • 2 min read