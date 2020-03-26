City of London
City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
City urged to attach 'climate risk' reports to pensions
MPs want mandatory climate reporting within three years to avoid risk to investments
Inside the plan to turn London's money markets green
BusinessGreen speaks to Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas on body's launch day, as UK ramps up plan to become a global green finance leader
Barclay's green guru appointed as first Green Finance Institute CEO
Green Finance Institute is tasked with championing London's role as a leader in sustainable finance
Moor Lane: London's first low-emission street
City of London authorities unveil first public details of plan to make city centre street a hub for clean air