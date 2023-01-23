Woolgate Exchange gets green light for all-electric retrofit

Credit: Stiff + Trevillion, designs for the Woolgate Exchange roof terrace
Image:

Credit: Stiff + Trevillion, designs for the Woolgate Exchange roof terrace

London to get new cutting-edge green office following planning approval for major upgrade work

A major green retrofitting project for the Woolgate Exchange office building in the City of London is set to go ahead after receiving planning permission last week.  

The refurbishment, led by developers Stanhope and designed by architects at Stiff + Trevillion, will see the nine-story office building transformed through a full retrofit, which will include the removal of gas boilers and the installation of a host of sustainable design features and 'urban greening' measures. 

Stanhope said the project would aim to provide "an exemplar for retrofit in the City". It added that by retaining 98 per cent of the existing building as a part of the retrofitting effort, the developers would avoid the release of an estimated 13,814 tonnes of embodied carbon compared to the full redevelopment of the site. 

Laura Collins, Project director at Stanhope, said: "Woolgate embodies Stanhope's commitment to delivering assets, investments and developments that actively contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions whilst still providing grade A office space in the heart of the City of London."

The project, which will be delivered by the construction company Mace, will see all gas boilers replaced by an all-electric system that will be powered through a 100 per cent green power purchase agreement.

Structural changes include a 1,500 square foot pavilion, as well as two levels of added terrace, which will provide the opportunity for urban greening spaces to encourage biodiversity in the city and provide office workers with access to natural environments.

The ground floor, which will be renovated into a retail area accessible to the public, will also include a 'pocket park'.

Will Butler, director at Savills and acting agent for the investors, said: "the owners of Woolgate are committed to delivering a fully repositioned building of scale with both exemplar sustainability credentials and tenant amenity."  

The project is already underway, with demolition and strip-out work currently ongoing. Efforts to keep these processes as environmentally friendly as possible have meant that so far 100 per cent of the deconstruction waste has been diverted from landfill.

The project is expected to reach completion by the end of 2024. Stanhope said that when completed the upgraded building is set to achieve a score of 4.5 on the NABERS energy efficiency rating system and a BREEAM 'Excellent' certification.

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
