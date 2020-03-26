Christmas
A Circular Christmas? Charity urges greener habits for party outfits
Hubbub is urging consumers to think twice before buying Christmas Party outfits they will only wear once
Cargo bikes to cut Christmas parcel pollution in the capital
Even Santa is swapping his delivery van for a cargo-bike sleigh in London Bridge
Tesco joins crackdown on plastic glitter for 2019 Christmas range
Retailer opts for biodegradable alternative but calls for extensive ban continue
The Christmas sustainability story behind our wasted sprouts
As we enter a time of giving, Louise Gray explores how redistributing Christmas excess to charity - right down to our seasonal sprouts - could help cut food waste
UK charities warn of Christmas plastic waste mountain
UK consumers set to landfill 103,000 tonnes of plastic packaging over the festive period
Dreaming of a green Christmas? Renewables to help mix up 4.5 million Xmas puds
UK Power Networks estimates its renewable energy capacity for 'Stir-up Sunday' - the traditional preparation day for Christmas puddings
A gift for life? 'World's first' 30-year Christmas jumper hits the shelves
Ethical designer Tom Cridland aims to cut textile waste with a jumper that will last three decades
Don't Look Back in Anger: Liam Gallagher advert urges climate action
The "alternative Christmas advert" from The Climate Coalition shows a snowman melting from the impacts of climate change