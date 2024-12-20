Brits to bin 263,000 turkeys and £32m of Secret Santa gifts this Christmas

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK produces 30 per cent more waste during festive period compared to the rest of the year, new studies find

Thirty per cent more waste is produced during the festive season compared to the rest of the year, with Brits slated to bin 263,000 turkeys, 7.5 million mince pies, and £32m worth of Secret Santa gifts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Nesta: Heat pump energy savings over 12 days of Christmas could cook almost 3,000 turkeys

'We are marching forward': Biden administration unveils plan to cut emissions by up to 66 per cent by 2035

Most read
01

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

19 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans

19 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

19 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

18 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

19 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Recycling

Government confirms membership of new Circular Economy Taskforce
Recycling

Government confirms membership of new Circular Economy Taskforce

Andrew Morlet, former chief executive at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, appointed as chair of new group

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Brits to bin 263,000 turkeys and £32m of Secret Santa gifts this Christmas
Recycling

Brits to bin 263,000 turkeys and £32m of Secret Santa gifts this Christmas

UK produces 30 per cent more waste during festive period compared to the rest of the year, new studies find

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
'First-of-a-kind': Scottish government approves full tyre recycling facility
Recycling

'First-of-a-kind': Scottish government approves full tyre recycling facility

Tyre plant processing 100,000 tonnes of waste per year expected to drive more than £120m investment into the West of Scotland

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2024 • 1 min read