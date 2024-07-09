Chris Stark appointed to lead Mission Control for Clean Power 2030

Former CCC boss to head up 'first of its kind' Mission Control to co-ordinate action to deliver on Labour's clean power goal
The new Labour government has this evening announced former chief executive at the Climate Change Committee (CCC) Chris Stark has been appointed to lead a new control centre tasked with turbocharging the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.