Chris Grayling
CCC warns without a 'true zero-carbon plane' demand for aviation may have to be curbed
UK's climate body confirms net zero target assessment will be published in May, stressing greater effort will be needed to cut aviation emissions
'Insufficient': CCC warns Grayling and Clark green transport strategy is still stuck in the slow lane
Committee on Climate Change's detailed assessment of road transport policy concludes it is 'insufficient' to deliver legally binding emissions reductions - just as ministers cut EV grants
Missed green opportunities at the Conservative Party Conference
The Conservatives are making some encouraging noises on climate action, but are still struggling to seize the opportunity for a fresh post-Brexit vision
Heathrow expansion faces yet more legal wrangles over climate impact
Friends of the Earth claims decision to build a third runway at Heathrow is unlawful as it fails to take into account the UK's climate change obligations
Road to Zero or Road to Nowhere? Government revs up green vehicle 'ambition'
Ministers publish long-awaited strategy to drive electric vehicle investment, but green groups accuse government of watering down flagship ban on petrol and diesel cars
Heathrow and the Jumbo in the room
Can a third runway really be compatible with the UK's climate targets? Depressingly, it looks as if the government has zero interest in finding out
'Like handing out free cigarettes on World Health Day': Heathrow plans spark barrage of criticism
Government slammed as Commons statement confirming backing for third runway fails to mention climate change
Heathrow: Grayling to confirm final plan for third runway
Transport secretary will set out proposals amid growing rift over expansion scheme
Plug-in hybrids can already meet the government's proposed 2040 goal - there is no need for loopholes
Ministers should tell the auto industry it has confidence in their R&D efforts - a ban on new hybrids from 2040 is eminently achievable
Can Chris Grayling be trusted to make his promised hydrogen trains run on time?
The Transport Secretary is betting the farm on hydrogen trains, the problem is he appears to have no plan for delivering them