charging infrastructure
Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars
Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate
Lidl announces £25m rapid charger investment plan
Supermarket pledges to install rapid electric vehicle chargers at over 300 stores, including all new outlets
Labour plots £3.6bn EV charge point rollout to 'jumpstart electric car revolution'
Party unveils plans for 'mammoth' EV charging rollout and new community car club schemes, as Shadow Chancellor promises to spend 'whatever resources are necessary' to meet UK climate goals
UK gains four new EV charging 'centres of excellence'
Schneider Electric and Edmundson Electrical open centres of excellence for EV charging in Manchester, West Bromwich, Glasgow, and London
Engenie to rollout 2,000 rapid EV charge points across UK with £35m investment
Electric car charging network aims to install more than 2,000 rapid charging points across UK over the next five years
EV charge points outstrip petrol stations for first time ever
There are now more EV charging locations than petrol stations in the UK, according to the latest industry data
Octopus and Engenie team up to accelerate EV fast charge roll-out
Engenie is partnering with Octopus Energy to source renewable power in support of its plans to install 400 rapid charge points at 200 Marston restaurants by December 2020
Innogy steps up clean tech investment amid 'turbulent year'
German energy giant hails investment in cleantech start-ups, but laments challenging year as earnings slip amid 'unusually low' wind levels
'Historic milestone': ScottishPower hails £2bn clean tech investment plan
Energy giant announces plan for single biggest year investment in its history, ploughing £2bn into new renewables projects, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure
Government's £400m Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund set to launch this Spring
Zouk Capital announced as 'preferred bidder' to manage high profile electric vehicle infrastructure investment fund
'Super-charged': Grid companies promise to slash EV chargepoint paper work
Leading grid operators team up to standardise and simplify application process for chargepoint and heat pump connections
'Shaping the next era of mobility': VW and Ford launch electric vehicle focused alliance
As Volvo announces latest EV technology investment, VW and Ford team up in a bid to accelerate clean tech drive
Zipcar to trial mobile electric vehicle charging in London
Car-sharing firm teams up with Innovate UK and US-based FreeWire Technologies to test benefits of recharging on the go
Infrastructure roadblock fears grow as electric vehicle sales soar
New PwC report confirms UK electric vehicle adoption is soaring, but warns demand for chargers could soon outstrip the infrastructure
As Dyson selects Singapore for EV factory, British MPs step up calls green car tax breaks
Calls grow for Chancellor to move UK electric vehicle adoption into the fast lane, as charging infrastructure investment takes a step forward