National Highways revs up plans for 2,500 new rapid EV chargers

National Highways has today unveiled plans to deliver 2,500 new rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the UK's motorway and major roads network over the course of the next Parliament.

The company will this morning publish its new Strategic Road Network Initial Report for 2025-2030, which is set to be subject to an eight-week consultation by the Department for Transport.

The report, which is accompanied by National Highways' new long-term strategic plan that sets out its priorities through to 2050 and a new Environmental Sustainability Strategy, sets out how it plans to support the transition towards zero emission vehicles, tackle congestion hot spots, and improve safety across the 4,500-mile network.

The reports also outline how the network needs to be upgraded to address worsening climate impacts, prepare for the roll out of autonomous vehicles, and enable more active travel.

Nick Harris, chief executive at National Highways, said: "Our network of motorways and A-roads has a critical role to play over the next 30 years in supporting growth and levelling up. They bind together the regions and nations of the UK, facilitating national and international trade, and even under conservative forecasts demand for the network will continue to increase up to 2050.

"While we strive to maintain safe and reliable journeys for the vehicles that rely on our network each day, we know that ever higher levels of social and environmental responsibility will, quite rightly, be required of us. This means we will need to find new and innovative ways to continue connecting the country by facilitating active travel and public transport, and also using digital technology to help customers make more informed decisions and managing our network more efficiently."

Specifically, the draft plan promises to "enable the transition to zero carbon motoring by supporting the installation of around 2,500 open-access rapid charge points for electric vehicles on the network by 2030".

It also pledges to provide road users with more real-time information, including on EV charger availability, plant an additional three million trees by 2030, and invest in infrastructure for non-motorised users such as walkers, cyclists and horse risers, including "possibly acquiring more land to create physically segregated 'link' paths and cycle lanes alongside and away from the highway".

The plan also reiterates National Highways commitment to cutting its own corporate emissions to net zero by 2030 - without the use of purchased offsetting - through the transition to renewable energy, converting most road lighting to low-energy LEDs and other initiatives such as transitioning all traffic officer vehicles to EVs.

Moreover, it promised to cutt maintenance and construction emissions by up to 50 per cent by the end of the decade through new lean construction practices and carbon management approaches.

The draft plan was welcomed by Roads Minister Richard Holden, who said: "Our roads are vital to our economy, and the plans set out today will help to enhance connectivity and boost growth, while protecting the environment. Working with National Highways, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable journeys and reducing congestion in a way supports our path to net zero."

The DfT said it will now consult widely on the initial plan to inform the development of its draft Road Investment Strategy (RIS) for the third road period, from 2025 to 2030.

The expansion of EV charging infrastructure and adoption of low carbon construction practices is likely to be welcomed by green groups. However, environmental campaigners are likely to question proposals to expand a raft of A roads and ask how new cycling infrastructure will be funded in the wake of the government's controversial decision to cut budgets for active travel schemes.

The news comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responded to warnings from the EV manufacturing industry that urgent action was needed to stop factories migrating overseas.

Earlier this week Vauxhall-maker Stellantis warned that Rules of Origin requirements contained in the post-Brexit trade deal brokered between the UK and EU could force EV manufacturers to leave the UK.

Under the current trade deal, 45 per cent of the value of an EV must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 if manufacturers are to avoid the imposition of tariffs. The Rules of Origin requirements, which are designed to stop companies avoiding tariffs by manufacturing the majority of a product overseas, would later rise to 65 per cent. The rules present a particular challenge to EV manufacturers as a large proportion of the value of the car is found in the battery and electrical components, many of which are imported from Asia.

Stellantis warned the failure to deliver new battery factories in the UK combined with rising material costs meant it would now struggle to comply with the new rules.

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce conference yesterday, Hunt told delegates fresh measures to support battery manufacturing were in the pipeline. "Watch this space," he said, adding that "we need batteries made within the UK, because it is important that they are located close to factories. We are focused on that".

The government also signalled that it has raised concerns over the impact of the Rules of Origin requirements with Brussels.

However, frustration within the auto industry over the government's approach to the UK's fledgling EV battery industry remains widespread.

Yesterday, the former boss of the collapsed battery start-up Britishvolt, Orral Nadjari, went public with his take on why the firm failed, accusing Ministers of sending mixed messages and failing to act with sufficient urgency to deliver the UK's first gigafactory.

"The hope of a UK gigafactory disappeared into thin air," he told Sky News, arguing the project fell victim of a turf war between Boris Johnson's Number 10 and the Treasury under then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which resulted in crucial delays to the project. "Unless the UK changes its industrial strategy we will keep losing out on large scale projects. Arrival left. The electric Mini left. It's not just Britishvolt. There's a clear lack of industrial strategy."

"We already are behind East Asia," he added. "We're already behind continental Europe. The UK, unfortunately, has lost out or is losing out on the gigafactory economy, which is massive in terms of job creation."

In response, the Treasury rejected Nadjari's version of events, insisting full due diligence had to be carried out before a final grant was provided to the company.

"The grant offer, which was welcomed and accepted by the company, included an agreement that funds could only be drawn when agreed milestones are met, such as those on securing private investment," a spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, these conditions were not met, and despite significant engagement from government, a solution was not found."

