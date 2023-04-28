charging

ChargeUK: EV charging industry launches trade body, pledges to mobilise £6bn of new investment

Industry body founding members aim to drive billions of pounds of 'much needed capital' into supercharging the UK electric vehicle rollout

clock 28 April 2023 • 3 min read
Osprey Charging to install EV charge points at Ediston retail parks

Customers visiting Aldi, The Food Warehouse, and Costa are set to benefit from initial EV charger roll out

clock 03 February 2022 • 2 min read
