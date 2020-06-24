Cenex
GM teams up with Honda to advance EV battery development
General Motors to work with Honda on new battery technology, while Daimler unveils new e-mobility division and plans for two all-electric trucks
Are home solar-battery storage systems a worthwhile investment?
Solarcentury refutes findings of new scientific study suggesting home battery storage systems teamed with solar PV are not economically viable
Cenex plugs in UK's first domestic vehicle-to-grid project
UK-built vehicle-to-grid unit - installed in a home in Loughborough - is able to both charge an electric vehicle battery and discharge power back to the grid at times of peak demand