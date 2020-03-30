Changing lanes: UK electric vehicle trade bodies to merge

The merger is aimed at giving EV sector louder voice in Westminster and the media

REA's EV Forum joins forces with the Electric vehicle Supply Equipment Association (UK EVSE) to boost sector's voice

Two of the UK electric vehicle (EV) industry's leading key trade bodies are set to merge in a bid to shift the burgeoning sector up a gear, with the Renewable Energy Association's EV Forum today announcing plans to join forces with the UK Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Association (UK EVSE).

The merger will see members of UK EVSE in the coming weeks join the fold of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), the umbrella trade organisation for a raft of green economy sectors, including the EV Forum.

Established in only 2017, the REA EV Forum already boasts 75 member companies involved in installing, operating, manufacturing, financing, and providing services to the EV charging industry in the UK.

The UK EVSE, meanwhile, was formally launched in 2013 to represent both charge point companies as well as those involved in charge point management and software systems.

By joining forces the two organisations said they aimed to give the sector a communications boost and provide "robust and coherent representation" for the sector with the government, media, and other key sector stakeholders.

Dr Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the REA, said by welcoming a wider array of EV firms into its membership alongside solar and energy storage companies, the group could further highlight how clean technologies are integrating to drive forward the UK's low carbon transition.

"We are stronger when we work together," she said. "We hope that this move will both deepen the REA's expertise in electric vehicle infrastructure but also empower our new members with knowledge and skill in our other work areas, such as that in solar and energy storage, all of which are converging at a rapid rate."

Low emission vehicle consultancy Cenex, which formerly operated the secretariat for UK EVSE, has also joined the REA EV Steering Group which the REA said would provide deepened technical expertise in charge point technologies and installation.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean welcomed the merger, which comes at a pivotal time for the burgeoning EV sector as sales hit record levels and the industry looks to advance preparations to meet the government's goal to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 at the latest.

"People in the UK should have the best opportunities to make the switch to cleaner cars, that's why we are working closely with industry to bring world-leading expertise into creating, running and charging these vehicles," she said. "This merger signals an important joining of forces for the sector, and I hope to see them power forward more innovations for drivers everywhere."

The news comes just days after leading EV charge point specialist Pod Point provided an insight into how the sector is being impacted by the coronavirus, confirming that all non-essential work has now been paused.

In a blog post, the company said it had "made the difficult decision to pause a wide range of activities involving physical customer interactions until further notice".

"We will, however, be making exceptions in critical cases to make sure people who need to charge to get around during the outbreak are able to (with our team observing new safety measures to minimise risk to themselves and our customers)," it added, confirming that it would undertake work for people who are key workers and are in a full battery electric car EV only households and workplaces where chargepoints are used by key workers or drivers who are solely reliant on a full battery electric car for their mobility and do not have a homecharger.