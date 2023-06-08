Green MP Caroline Lucas announces she is to step down at next election

Caroline Lucas, the UK's first and only Green MP, has today announced she is to stand down from Parliament at the next election, after concluding the demands of the job mean she has "not been able to focus as much as I would like on the existential challenges that drive me - the nature and climate emergencies".

In an open letter to her constituents in Brighton Pavilion, Lucas expressed gratitude that voters had placed their faith in the Green Party and its vision at a time when confidence in politics is in the doldrums.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve this extraordinary constituency and community, both those who voted for me, and those who did not, ever since - and to see my majority increase at each of the subsequent three General Elections," she said.

She also hailed the way her presence in Parliament had helped push environmental issues up the political agenda since 2010. "The reason I came into politics was to change things," she said. "Thirteen years ago it's inconceivable that Parliament would have declared a climate emergency. And I've put issues like a universal basic income and a legal right to access nature on the political agenda; secured the first Parliamentary debate in a generation on drug law reform; and thanks to my work in Parliament, a Natural History GCSE will soon be on the syllabus. I have said the previously unsayable, only to see it become part of the mainstream, on coal, on the myth that endless economic growth makes us happier, on a Green New Deal."

However, Lucas revealed the need to balance her desire to advance environmental causes and with her work as a constituency MP has proved increasingly challenging.

"I have always prided myself on being, first and foremost, a good constituency MP," she said. "The people who have come to me in my regular surgeries are often desperate, feeling like they have nowhere else to turn - they're looking for care and compassion not the tangled bureaucratic web that passes for a safety net, and that all too often just causes confusion and complication. I've done everything possible to help wherever I can and always worked to ensure that people feel heard, that their concerns matter, and that they are not alone.

"But the intensity of these constituency commitments, together with the particular responsibilities of being my Party's sole MP, mean that, ironically, I've not been able to focus as much as I would like on the existential challenges that drive me - the Nature and Climate emergencies. I have always been a different kind of politician - as those who witnessed my arrest, court case and acquittal over peaceful protest at the fracking site in Balcombe nearly ten years ago will recall. And the truth is, as these threats to our precious planet become ever more urgent, I have struggled to spend the time I want on these accelerating crises. I have therefore decided not to stand again as your MP at the next election."

The announcement prompted an avalanche of tributes to the MP's Parliamentary career and campaigning zeal.

Green party co-leader Carla Denyer said: "Caroline's impact on politics in this country cannot be overstated: she truly is a force of nature and has been an extraordinary servant of the people of Brighton Pavilion as well as the Green party. We are so proud of her achievements."

Joint leader Adrian Ramsay added: "Very few politicians can claim to have changed the course of the national debate in the way Caroline has. She has brought so much to us as a party, shown real integrity in her work and added a crucial dimension to our democracy in this country.

"Having MPs who are genuinely dedicated to standing up for the climate and nature could not be more important than it is right now and that's why we are striving to get more Green MPs elected at the next general election so that we can build on Caroline's achievements."

Lucas' decision to step down in a constituency where she has enjoyed a solid majority since 2010 will present both a challenge and an opportunity for the Greens as they seek to boost their presence in Parliament at the next election.

The Party will now be looking for a candidate who can retain the Brighton Pavilion seat, as it also works to build on the progress that saw it take control of its first council in Mid-Suffolk - an area where the Greens are now hoping they could secure a second MP.

Lucas joins a list of more than 50 MPs who have confirmed they will not stand at the next election, including a raft of high profile former Ministers and senior Opposition figures.

