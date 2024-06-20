Could blue hydrogen and CCS projects 'derail' UK net zero targets?

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Teesside | Credit: BP
Image:

Teesside | Credit: BP

Carbon Tracker think tank warns blue hydrogen and gas-focused carbon capture projects could damage chances of meeting climate targets

Government support for expanding blue hydrogen production and installing carbon capture technologies on gas-fired power plants risks inadvertently driving up emissions and derailing the UK's pursuit of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

SMMT calls for tax breaks to help drive £50bn EV market opportunity

Caroline Lucas: 'I would love to see the private sector speaking out more on net zero'

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
04

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read

More on CCS

'A strong signal to project developers': Carbon removals market chalks up a week of landmark deals
CCS

'A strong signal to project developers': Carbon removals market chalks up a week of landmark deals

From advanced market commitments to world-first accreditations, BusinessGreen rounds up the flurry of carbon removal announcements this week

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 May 2024 • 7 min read
Royal Society publishes roadmap for 'defossilising' the chemicals industry
CCS

Royal Society publishes roadmap for 'defossilising' the chemicals industry

Policy briefing sets out how industry can move away from fossil fuel feedstocks and embrace low carbon and sustainable alternatives

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 May 2024 • 3 min read
CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions
CCS

CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

New call for evidence to explore how to transport carbon captured by projects that are not connected to pipeline networks

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 May 2024 • 2 min read