Carbon Reduction Commitment
US and Chinese companies team up to drive zero carbon, zero waste strategies
New Race to Zero campaign recruits business superstars such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to push climate action amongst US and Chinese companies
On the right track: Eurostar refreshes sustainability goals
New 10-point plan will see Eurostar halve plastic waste by 2020 and push for clean power for all its train services
Capgemini beats carbon reduction target one year early
Global consultancy's annual CSR report demonstrates progress towards 2030 Science Based Targets for CO2, with 77 per cent of power from renewables
France submits 2050 emission reduction plan to the UN
Country is also reportedly set to issue its first green bond later this month
Could building energy efficiency policy focus deliver a £45bn boost to UK?
Association for Conservation of Energy and Regulatory Assistance Project say UK in danger of missing Fifth Carbon Budget without urgent green building policy action
Is Germany's green reputation at risk? Government omits coal phase-out from climate action plan
Final draft of Climate Action Plan 2050 sets out pathway for up to 95 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction from 1990 baseline, but green groups criticise removal of sector specific targets
Businesses and energy efficiency - time for a closer bond
Npower's David Reed warns not enough businesses are aware of impending changes to the energy efficiency regulatory landscape
The CRC is not dead yet - Environment Agency dishes out latest fines for emissions scheme non-compliance
Environment Agency confirms a number of public sector bodies caught out as it announces latest CRC and EU ETS penalties
Budget 2016: Green Announcements At-a-glance
BusinessGreen brings you all the need-to-know information on today's green Budget announcements from George Osborne
Budget 2016: Osborne accused of ignoring Paris Agreement with fossil fuel tax breaks and clean energy tax hike
Green business groups welcome retention of mandatory carbon reporting rules and increased flood protection funding, but fears remain over support for low-carbon transition
Keep mandatory carbon reporting rules, businesses urge Treasury
Mandatory reporting rules would help boost productivity, say executives from Aviva and M&S
Retailers report falling CO2 emissions amid mounting anticipation for new energy efficiency tax rules
British Retail Consortium reveals retailers slashed carbon emissions six per cent last year, but admits uncertain future for industry as speculation grows over energy efficiency tax reform
Drax reports fall in pre-tax profits
Share price of UK's largest single renewable energy generator dips on latest financial results
GRI aims to spur on sustainability reporting with new GOLD Community
Corporate reporting body hopes new membership programme will further boost transparency on sustainability issues
Amber Rudd declines to reveal details of secretive 'clean growth' committee
Group is thought to convene meetings with ministers from environment and energy departments on issues including air quality, climate change and green energy
Eight reasons companies should improve the climate credentials of their supply chains
CDP's Dexter Galvin explains how business can benefit by increasing their supply chain's commitment to sustainability
Adidas and Aldi among German business giants calling for beefed up EU climate policy
Coalition of more than 30 German businesses demands an overhaul of EU climate and energy policy in the wake of Paris Agreement
Corporate energy tax reforms - at a glance
From CRC to ESOS the government is planning a major revamp of the carbon taxation and reporting landscape - BusinessGreen takes a look at the detail.
Carbon Reduction Commitment faces chop, as government looks to streamline energy efficiency rules
Industry insiders predict future of UK energy efficiency policies is 'up for grabs', as Treasury unveils new plans to simplify carbon reporting and tax requirements for businesses
Do the government's green tax claims add up?
Offical figures show revenues from environmental levies are up since 2010, but critics claim the government has 'defined its way out of a problem'
Shopping centres call for carbon reporting scheme to be scrapped
BCSC urges government to bring forward review of Carbon Reduction Commitment, arguing it overlaps with new ESOS scheme
Manufacturers urge Chancellor to slash carbon policy costs
EEF sets out policy wishlist ahead of Chancellor's Autumn Statement next month
Inenco Group snapped up by new investors
Investors acquire leading energy efficiency consultancy, hint at future acquisition programme
How to develop a green flexible working strategy - part two
BusinessGreen Plus explores how a business can create a new culture that embraces greener forms of flexible working