carbon emissions
Europe risks hitting environmental 'tipping point'
Bloc must take 'urgent action' to address climate emissions, biodiversity loss and natural resource use, warns European Environment Agency
Gucci boss challenges CEOs to roll out supply chain offset schemes
Luxury fashion chief says businesses should pump more cash into conservation efforts
Environment Agency targets net zero by 2030
Regulator aims to become net zero by 2030 and is looking at moving to 'absolute zero' by 2050
'Unsustainable path': Energy emissions rise at fastest rate in seven years
BP warns of a 'growing divergence' between demands for climate action and pace of emissions cuts, as extreme weather pushes up global fossil fuel use
EU plans first satellite fleet to monitor CO2 in every country
Three orbiters will give first complete view of earth's surface, transforming the way carbon emissions are monitored and reported
Google and Carbon Tracker to use AI to track emissions from world's power plants
A $1.7m Google grant will see satellite imagery used to track emissions from the world's largest power plants
Carbon crunch: Slowdown in UK emissions reductions raises fresh questions
UK emissions may be on their longest falling streak in modern history, but signs are growing that a new wave of climate policies and investments are urgently needed
Australia PM makes $2bn climate pitch to woo voters
Scott Morrison promises Climate Solutions Fund to deliver 'practical solutions' to climate change, but pledge falls short of rival Labor Party promises
UK carbon emissions down 38 per cent since 1990
Latest analysis from Carbon Brief suggests UK carbon dioxide emissions peaked in 1973
Global Emissions: A case of good news, and potentially catastrophic news
Latest data confirms biggest rise in US emissions in eight years, but separate report shows greenhouse gases from Scottish industry have hit a 10 year low
'Another warning': IEA warns five year decline in industrial economies' emissions has ground to a halt
Agency warns there will be an uptick in greenhouse gas emissions this year from industrialised and developing economies alike
'Blind spot': IEA predicts spike in carbon pollution from plastics
Outcry over single-use plastics not enough to curb rocketing use of the material and rising CO2 emissions, IEA warns
It's time to talk about solving the decarbonisation challenge
Ignore the National Infrastructure Commission = cutting carbon without the help of nuclear is a risky business, argues Tom Greatrex of the Nuclear Industry Association
We need to suspend silly season - the climate warning bells are deafening
Parliament is considering starting its summer holiday early, but it is hard to think of a worse time for the political class to be so distracted
UK passes 1,000 hours without coal as energy shift accelerates
Revival of last eight coal plants when 'beast from the east' hit Britain proved to be brief
L'Oreal, Electrolux among firms to win approval for Science-Based Targets
More than 100 global firms have now set emissions targets in line with two-degree pathway
Beware the unconscious recoupling: It's time to double down on decarbonisation efforts
Recent emissions data reveals a worrying global trend re-tying emissions to economic growth
EPA moves to relax US vehicle emission standards
Potential blow for carbon reduction efforts, as EPA chief Scott Pruitt reveals plans to roll back Obama rules on vehicle emissions
US and Chinese companies team up to drive zero carbon, zero waste strategies
New Race to Zero campaign recruits business superstars such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to push climate action amongst US and Chinese companies
'It's in our best interests': How Ab InBev hopes its sustainability targets will resonate with millennials
Changing customer demographics mean it is essential brewing giant is seen to lead on green issues, argues chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin
UK carbon emissions fall to 1890 levels
Crashing levels of coal use behind steep fall in emissions, but hopes for further progress are undermined by news of a rise in transport emissions
Stalled progress: Could shift away from diesel put car CO2 targets at risk?
SMMT report argues falling diesel sales could see reduction on carbon emissions from new cars slow
How BT made sustainability a contractual matter
EXCLUSIVE: Could BT's new contract clause change the game for supplier agreements?
Huawei set to save 130,000 tonnes of carbon thanks to pioneering contract with BT
EXCLUSIVE: BT has inserted a 'world first' clause in its contract with supplier Huawei, requiring the tech giant to measure and reduce emissions over the duration of the agreement