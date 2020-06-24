CAP
Brexit could be good for UK environment, says top government adviser
Dieter Helm says withdrawal from common agricultural policy could safeguard natural world
'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Calls grow for government to deliver on Green Brexit promises
Group of 55 campaign groups write to Prime Minister urging her to deliver sweeping agricultural policy reform, as Conservative politicians call on government to beef up Green Brexit vision
Prime Minister: Green protections will be 'fundamental' to new UK farming subsidy system
Theresa May reiterates plans to replace CAP with new farming subsidy system that rewards environmental protection work
'Lacks detail': MPs demand answers on post-Brexit farming policy
Efra Committee raises fears over how 'payments for public good' subsidy scheme will be co-ordinated, and calls for more details on funding
Could Gove's 'green Brexit' change the very nature of the country?
Michael Gove's speech to the Oxford Farming Conference confirms he has sided with green campaigners in the debate on the future of agricultural subsidies, but can he now deliver on his bold vision?
Green Brexit: Michael Gove confirms green farming subsidy plan
Environment Secretary will today tell farmers that the Common Agricultural Policy will be replaced by a new subsidy regime that incentivises environmentally friendly practices
Unsustainable: Are we paying twice as much for food as we realise?
Actual grocery bills may be double that shown on till receipts when environmental and health costs to society from food production are included, research suggests
Report: Replace CAP with market-system for farmers to bid for green contracts
Report by think tank Bright Blue sets out a vision for post-Brexit farming that would incentivise measures to boost ecosystems, woodland, and peatland
Poll: 84 per cent support maintaining countryside investment
YouGov poll for Country Land and Business Association (CLA) finds strong support for continued investment in preserving and managing countryside
Former Environment Secretary floats proposal for 'Nature Saving' food labels
Caroline Spelman warns Brexit will require re-think of how agricultural industry is supported, but opportunities are available for green farmers