'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes

Defra says new Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery schemes will work in conjunction with incoming Sustainable Farming Incentive

The government has today announced fresh plans to restore 300,000 hectares of habitat across England, as it attempts to push forward with plans to reform farming subsidies to help enhance nature protection...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

GAF and Google ramp up solar shingle ambitions

The politics that will shape the US clean energy future

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read
04

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read
05

'World first': British Lithium extracts battery-grade lithium from Cornwall's bedrock

05 January 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

The politics that will shape the US clean energy future
Politics

The politics that will shape the US clean energy future

Sarah Golden explores the critical political battles which could unleash a major new wave of US clean energy development

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 07 January 2022 • 5 min read
'Score for the planet': Tranmere Rovers FC vows to promote veganism to players and fans for veganuary
Marketing

'Score for the planet': Tranmere Rovers FC vows to promote veganism to players and fans for veganuary

Club claims to be 'one of the first' to promote a plant-based diet

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 January 2022 • 2 min read
Tree seedlings | Credit: Alex Antonelli, RBG Kew
Biodiversity

Trillion Trees debuts guide for investing in forest restoration

New guide on how to ensure forest projects deliver promised benefits comes amidst soaring carbon offset prices and fresh calls for improved governance of natural capital projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 January 2022 • 3 min read