'An historic shift': Government unveils new nature recovery funding schemes

Defra says new Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery schemes will work in conjunction with incoming Sustainable Farming Incentive
The government has today announced fresh plans to restore 300,000 hectares of habitat across England, as it attempts to push forward with plans to reform farming subsidies to help enhance nature protection...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial