Canada
Global briefing: Canada declares climate emergency...and approves oil pipeline
From seaplanes to e-planes: Canada's Harbour Air unveils plan for all-electric flight
Canadian airline aims to swap kerosene fuel tanks for battery packs on its fleet from 2021
Trudeau's environmental record on the line in Canada election year
October's parliamentary elections may hinge on the recent pipeline nationalisation and the government's carbon tax plan
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Business bands together in support of 'sound' carbon accounting
Rumours of a tougher climate target for Canada, and why researchers have got beef with COP24's menu
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
G7: Boost for smart grids, as concerns grow over coal phase out
Ministers meeting on climate change, oceans and clean energy kicks off with joint UK-Canada commitment to smart grids and energy storage
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
G7 Summit: G6 backs 'ambitious' climate action and ocean protection plan, as Trump storms out
'Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union reaffirm their strong commitment to implement the Paris Agreement, through ambitious climate action'
US launches nuclear initiative to cut carbon with Canada, Japan, UK
While the Trump administration generally avoids discussion of climate change, it is participating in a coalition to promote 'clean, reliable' nuclear power
Powering Past Coal: Bloomberg Philanthropies and Drax join forces with UK's anti-coal push
Bloomberg Philanthropies and energy giant Drax become latest organisations to signal support for Powering Past Coal Alliance
Ireland fires up support for Powering Past Coal Alliance
Irish government confirms it will join international group as it seeks to end use of coal-fired power by 2025
Ontario joins race to become innovation leader with new clean tech strategy
New cleantech agenda will focus on growing Canadian province's energy generation and storage, green infrastructure, bio-products, and wastewater sectors
Canada charges EV infrastructure with $120m investment
Canadian government launches phase 2 of its ambitious project to get more EVs on the road
Canada microbead ban enters into force
Legislation bars manufacture and import of all products containing microbeads
COP23: 'Coal is not coming back' as leading economies sign up to Powering Past Coal Alliance
Alliance seeks 50 signatories to commit to ending reliance on high carbon power source by next year's UN climate summit
UK and Canada to champion global coal phase-out alliance
Two nations announce plans to launch global alliance on transitioning away from coal power at next month's UN COP23 climate summit in Germany
May and Trudeau team up to drive 'global transition away from coal'
Theresa May uses Canada trip to reassert UK's commitment to phase out unabated coal power by 2025
Trans-Canada highway set for 3,000km EV fast-charging network
Energy storage providers Leclanché, eCAMION and SGEM team up on $13.6m project to install 34 charging stations along 7,800km East-West coast route
Trump to announce Keystone XL tar sands pipeline approval
Environmental groups expected to step up opposition to controversial project, as White House moves to fast track development
IKEA to snap up 88MW Canada wind farm
Furniture giant announces new agreement to buy windfarm in Alberta, Canada, as part of plans to become global net producer of clean electricity by 2020
A divided continent? Trump and Trudeau on climate policy collision course
Stark difference emerging in neighbouring countries' approach to climate, as ExxonMobil CEO emerges as favourite for Secretary of State role in Trump administration
The not so magnificent six: G20 nations accused of failing on Paris Agreement pledges
New Grantham Institute paper warns the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Turkey yet to back up Paris goals
Leclanché taps new class of investors to seal 'breakthrough' US storage deal
Swiss energy storage firm unveils new utility scale system for delivering grid balancing services in America's North East region, backed by a group of Swiss wealth fund managers
Five ways to lock in the transition to clean, resilient cities
Reports from IRENA and 100 Resilient Cities project outline key mechanisms cities can - and are - embracing to drive clean tech transition