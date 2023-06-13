Cambridge

New Climate Tech Supercluster aims to unite European clean tech hubs

New supercluster debuted at London Tech Week in a bid to bring together leading European Climate Tech hotspots to help accelerate development of critical clean technologies

clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
Nyobolt receives £50m funding boost for 'ultra-fast' battery vision

Battery innovator says its technology can reduce charging time for EVs from hours to minutes

clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Norwich unveiled as location for Gridserve's latest EV pit stop

The firm's new Compact Electric Forecourt will help drivers in the area make the switch to electric vehicles

clock 20 April 2022 • 3 min read
'Tyre Extinguishers': Campaigners let down tyres of polluting SUVs in wave of overnight action

The new Tyre Extinguishers' group is targetting fuel-hungry vehicles in bid to highlight their outsized contribution to urban air pollution and the climate crisis

clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read
