California
California pulls no punches in pursuit of climate action
Governor Gavin Newsom is unabashed about fighting climate impacts and the White House - and he's got good company
Global briefing: Brazil losing three football pitches of rainforest a minute
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
California regulators pass major electric bus mandate
Advocates of the regulation are calling it 'historic' and a rule that could help accelerate the electrification of heavy duty vehicle fleets
California's great electric vehicle charging build-out
Electrify America's new $200m in funding will include charging for bus depots, ride-hailing services and disadvantaged communities
EU and California to step up carbon market cooperation
Officials agree to strengthen collaboration in bid to more closely aligning regions' carbon markets
Net Zero: California unveils goal to achieve 'carbon neutrality' by 2045
Governor Jerry Brown signs 100 per cent clean power rule and surprises businesses with new industry wide decarbonisation target
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
'We can't manage what we don't measure': Companies urged to disclose climate impact
California Governor Jerry Brown leads chorus of voices calling for universal reporting system for climate risk
Stress test: Californian insurance industry heavily overexposed to coal risk
Industry-wide analysis reveals insurance sector has exposure to coal consistent with trajectory for six degrees of warming
18 US states sue Trump administration over emissions rules rollback
California and 17 other states are challenging EPA move to relax vehicle emissions standards
Message on a bottle: How California's winemakers are showing off their sustainability
Embedding sustainability from grape to glass has been a long road for the California wine sector - but now the industry is ready to shout about its efforts
What's behind the California bill to ban internal combustion car sales by 2040
Could California join the global push to set a legally-binding phase out date for internal combustion engine cars?
California becomes first US state to ban incandescent lightbulbs
State brings in new federal rules two years ahead of schedule in a move that could see California's businesses and consumers save $1bn every year on energy bills
COP23: Flurry of climate announcements hopes to pave way for diplomatic progress
As the second week of international climate negotiations gets started in Bonn, pressure mounts on diplomats to deliver meaningful progress
California votes to beef up and extend cap-and-trade scheme
State lawmakers pass legislative package to extend carbon trading scheme to 2030 and take action on local air quality
'America's Pledge' promises US action on climate despite Trump
Michael Bloomberg launches 'America's Pledge' on climate change as California Governor Jerry Brown sets out plan to strengthen California's carbon trading rules and cut air pollution
Germany and California bolster climate cooperation as US backs off G7 statement
Two governments issue joint statement of intent to boost climate cooperation, as US refuses to join rest of G7 in climate action communique
In defiance of Trump, California signs green technology pact with China
US states continue to step up international climate efforts following President Trump's decision to pull US out of Paris Agreement
The business bulwark behind California's climate progress
The unlikely story of how businesses backed the state's emissions reduction policies. Will they follow the same playbook for US and global policies?
Walmart inks deal for 40MWh of battery storage at selected California stores
US retail giant partners with clean tech firm Advanced Microgrid Solutions to deploy Hybrid Electric Building technology in 27 supermarkets
Californian sunshine powers negative electricity prices
Utility-scale solar generation in the Golden State accounted for almost 40 per cent of net grid power on 11 March, pushing wholesale prices into the negative
Scotland and California pledge closer ties on climate change and wind power
Pledge to share knowledge on developing offshore wind technology comes as Scotland breaks new renewable power records in March
Record-breaking battery projects boost Southern California grid
Tesla, AES Corp, Powin Energy and AltaGas all flick battery storage plants live in the Golden State
Silicon Valley's sustainability problem
Twenty-one tech giants, from Adobe to WD, are identified as leaders, yet trouble brews among their peers