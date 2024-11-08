Here's what happened to climate policy in eight state and local elections

clock • 8 min read
Picture by Gage Skidmore
Image:

Picture by Gage Skidmore

It wasn't just the White House on the ballot - Mixed results in down ballot elections offer some wins for climate action

Vice President Kamala Harris won't get the chance to continue, or build upon, the Biden administration's climate legacy, which includes the largest investments so far in clean energy, green jobs and the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Au revoir, BusinessGreen

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

How the UK can transform its clean heat market

08 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read

More on Politics

A post-election rallying cry for corporate sustainability professionals
Politics

A post-election rallying cry for corporate sustainability professionals

Remember: Many sweeping emissions reduction strategies, including those of Microsoft and Walmart, were launched during the first Trump administration

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read
Here's what happened to climate policy in eight state and local elections
Politics

Here's what happened to climate policy in eight state and local elections

It wasn't just the White House on the ballot - Mixed results in down ballot elections offer some wins for climate action

Elsa Wenzel, Trellis
clock 08 November 2024 • 8 min read
The climate fight has just become a lot more challenging
Politics

The climate fight has just become a lot more challenging

As the US takes a step back from international climate dipomacy, business and governments must push even harder for ambitious action, writes Climate Group's Helen Clarkson

Helen Clarkson, Climate Group
clock 07 November 2024 • 3 min read