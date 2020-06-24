Burberry
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Burberry unzips luxury collection made from waste plastic and discarded fishing nets
Luxury brand has redesigned its classic 'car coat' to feature nylon made from plastic scraps
Burberry joins catwalk of companies with Science-Based Target
Luxury fashion giant sets target to cut supply chain emissions for the first time
Dress to impress: Fashion giants promise carbon cuts under new UN charter
Big brands including Burberry, H&M, and Hugo Boss unveil new vision for a greener fashion industry
Burberry vows to end burning of unsold goods
Luxury goods giant promises to step up recycling and re-use efforts and pledges to end the use of fur
'Make Fashion Circular': Burberry, Nike and Gap join forces to tackle textile waste
Major new global initiative draws some of the biggest clothing brands together to promote vision of a zero waste fashion industry