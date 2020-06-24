Budget 2012
DECC defends £400m budget underspend
Department said largest proportional budget underspend can be attributed to unexpectedly large earnings from Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Updated: Green Party leader hopefuls throw hats in the ring
Wales party spokeswoman Pippa Bartolotti and North West MEP candidate Peter Cranie launch bids to replace Caroline Lucas MP as party leader
Five green things we've learnt this week
From hidden emissions to why green firms need to tell the world they're awesome, we run down this week's top stories
Exclusive: Budget tax breaks for oil and gas will add a year's worth of emissions
Friends of the Earth claims CO2 from fossil fuels that would not otherwise have been burned dwarfs 2011 total emissions
Top Tories admit: we got it wrong on third runway at Heathrow
Ministers to rethink decision to rule out runway after warning that trade will move elsewhere unless airport expanded
Five things we've learnt this week - Green Budget 2012 special
The Chancellor likes wind farms after all, but then again he also loves gas
Green Budget 2012: Waste-to-fuel sector accuses Osborne of 'hammering nail in its coffin'
UK Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance slams Osborne for removing 20p tax break for fuel made from used cooking oil
Green Budget 2012: Barker hails Budget's 'crystal clear commitment' to green economy
Climate Minister: "This is the Budget where the green economy joined the economic mainstream"
Green Budget 2012: Is the solar sector being singled out for rough treatment?
STA urges government to include solar in Enhanced Capital Allowance scheme
Green Budget 2012: Government must ensure packaging targets are not a wasted opportunity
Waste companies welcome higher ambition, but warn greater investment in reprocessing is needed to achieve new goals
Green Budget 2012: CHP firms predict sector cool down after Osborne ends tax break
Climate Minister reveals government continuing to investigate how to improve support for energy efficient technology
Green Budget 2012: Osborne offers warm words for green economy (and fossil fuels)
The mixed bag of green and dirty policies put forward by the Chancellor will leave many businesses confused
Green Budget 2012: the reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up what the green business community makes of today's announcements
Green Budget 2012: Osborne extends tax breaks for green fleets
Chancellor extends concessions to encourage low carbon company cars as part of green transport package
Green Budget 2012: Carbon Reduction Commitment to be reformed or axed
George Osborne pledges to axe "cumbersome" green tax system and replace with new environmental levy if it cannot be reformed by autumn
Green Budget 2012: Osborne signals UK is open for renewables business
Renewable energy industry welcomes clear statement from chancellor that sector will play crucial role in UK energy mix
Green Budget 2012 - As it happened
Keep up with all the green news from today's Budget with BusinessGreen's live blog
Green Budget 2012 - All the latest
BusinessGreen runs down all the green business news from Budget 2012
Green Budget 2012 - What to expect
James Murray previews the main areas of interest for green businesses ahead of budget 2012
Greenpeace teams up with industry to urge Budget support for CHP
Combined heat and power must be exempted from Climate Change Levy to protect jobs, competitiveness and carbon targets, say campaigners
Updated: Government accused of jeopardising carbon targets with new dash for gas
Ministers under fire over new gas and road-building plans as poll shows only two per cent of people think government is delivering on "greenest ever" pledge
Blue Chips to Osborne: "Environmental policies do not have to be a burden on business"
BT, Ikea, M&S, npower, and Siemens among household names criticising Chancellor’s undermining of the green economy
More than smoke and mirrors: why the Chancellor's harsh words on the environment matter
Friends of the Earth argues George Osborne's rare green initiatives are fatally undermined by his anti-environmental rhetoric
George Osborne - the greenest chancellor yet?
He may be public enemy number one for environmentalists, but by default or design the chancellor is overseeing the rapid growth of the green economy