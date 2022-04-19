broadway initiative

Defra cannot achieve Environment Act goals without mobilising business

Policy

Defra cannot achieve Environment Act goals without mobilising business

By working intelligently with business Defra can give the UK a much better chance of meeting Environment Act targets, argues the Broadway Initiative's Matthew Farrow

clock 19 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

12 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

12 April 2022 • 6 min read
03

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

12 April 2022 • 4 min read
04

Plastics: Consumer goods giants agree industry principles for chemical-based recycling methods

13 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

Aldi trials all-electric refrigerated food supply trailer powered by its own wheels

14 April 2022 • 2 min read