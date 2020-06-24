britvic
Britvic joins 1.5C Science-Based Target movement
UK soft drinks firm will halve emissions from its own operations by 2025 and hit net zero by 2050
Green juice? BritVic switches to 100 per cent renewable power
Drinks giant becomes latest firm to power British operations solely with renewables
Message in a bottle: How Britvic is upping its green manufacturing game
Soft drinks giant is launching several stop-gap sustainability targets as it invests £240m across its three UK factories to boost efficiency and reduce plastic waste