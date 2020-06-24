british steel
Turkish investor eyes 'clean steel' opportunity, as it closes in on British Steel takeover
Oyak, the Turkish pension fund giant, claims to be close to finalising the proposed takeover of troubled British Steel, which fell into liquidation in May
Reports: Investors eye £900m British Steel turnaround plan to deliver 'greenest steel in Europe'
Plan to convert beleaguered Scunthorpe steelworks to produce less carbon intensive steel is being drawn up by interested buyer Ataer Holding, reports suggest