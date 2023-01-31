Attach green conditions to steel bailout, government urged

The government has been urged to bake the net zero transition into its mooted £600m support package for the UK's steelmakers by ensuring that the award of any new funds is contingent on leading steel firms weaning at least half of their production off coal.

British Steel and Tata Steel, the owners of the UK's two largest and most emisisons intensive steelworks, are reportedly set to receive subsidies worth around £300m in a bid to help them stay afloat and protect jobs as the sector battles high energy prices, carbon prices, competition from cheaper imports, reduced demand, and inflationary pressures.

However, think tank Green Alliance today warned that the long-term competitiveness of the sector required a funding package that was designed to accelerate clean steel production and ensure the UK can become a producer of low-carbon steel for the industries of the future.

A condition of the bailout should be that steelmakers commit to switching half their production from coal powered blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, it said.

The two integrated steel sites in Scunthorpe and South Wales are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK's iron and steel sector's emissions due to their reliance on blast iron furnaces, which transform coking coal into primary iron.

Roz Bulleid, research director at Green Alliance, said the proposed bailout package provided an opportunity to help the firms invest in new low carbon technologies. "If the £600m is spent directly on lower carbon steelmaking equipment and comes with commitments from steelmakers to green the rest of their production, it looks like good value for the scale of carbon savings that could be achieved," she said. "However, ministers must attach strict green strings to any bail out to make sure taxpayers' money is well spent and genuinely used to futureproof this critical sector."

The Treasury is yet to confirm the details of its mooted bailout. However, reports have indicated it intends to attach job retention and decarbonisation targets to any rescue package. The government was considering a request for comment on Green Alliance's new report at the time of going to press.

Green Alliance has long warned that the "feasible economic window" to reduce the carbon intensity of the UK's two integrated steel sites is shrinking, with all four of the blast furnaces installed at the sites needing relining by 2035, with two requiring essential repairs before the end of this decade.

In today's appeal, the think tank estimated that switching half the capacity at each site to electric arc furnaces, which can melt direct reduced iron and scrap metal into steel using electricity, would eliminate 4.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The move would have roughly the same emissions saving impact as removing one in 14 cars off UK roads, it said.

The think tank has also urged the government to improve standards for steel scrap exports and introduce further measures to ensure steel recyclers have sufficient access to well-sorted scrap, and introduce a 'Green Power Pool' that would allow the steel sector direct access to low-cost renewable energy.

The calls come as concerns mount that the UK is falling behind in the race to capture the rapidly growing clean technology and industrial sectors. The collapse of electric vehicle battery manufacturer Britishvolt has dented confidence in the UK's ability to be a leader in the 'green industrial revolution' at precisely the moment when the EU and US are preparing major clean technology subsidy programmes designed to entice green industries to their shores.

Writing in BusinessGreen today, the CBI's decarbonisation director Tom Thackray warned: "There was time when the Americans and Europeans were sitting in our rear-view mirror. Yet, as we've stumbled, they've steadily moved from hot on our heels, to surpassing our efforts with generous investment incentives and imaginative approaches to regulation."

Research from the CBI and McKinsey estimates the UK is on track to lose £4.3bn in economic value by 2030 in key green growth markets.