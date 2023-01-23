Reports: Government prepares £600m green lifeline for UK's biggest steelmakers

The government is poised to provide the UK's two largest steelmakers with £300m each in support so that the UK's most emissions-intensive steel sites can avoid financial collapse and fund the transition to greener operations, according to reports.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce significant state support for Jingye-owned British Steel and Tata Steel, owners of the UK's two remaining integrated steel sites, early this week.

British Steel's operation in Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire, and Tata Steel's Port Talbot steelworks in Wales are responsible for roughly 95 per cent of emissions from the UK's iron and ore sector, which is in turn responsible for 15 per cent of the UK's industrial emissions.

Both plants produce primary steel using blast furnaces, which rely on coking coal and are hugely emissions and energy intensive. To bring the UK's emissions in line with net zero goals, these furnaces will need to be decommissioned and replaced with low-carbon forms of steelmaking or retrofitted with carbon capture technology. The four blast furnaces at the two companies' sites need relining by 2035, with two requiring the essential repair before the end of this decade, according to think tank Green Alliance.

Last year both companies made pleas for rescue packages from the government, claiming they would not be able to transition to electric arc furnaces or install carbon capture systems on site without state support.

The sector has faced significant headwinds in recent years, from soaring energy costs, inflationary pressures, lower demand, carbon taxes, and an influx of cheaper imported steel. Just last week, the UK's third largest steelmaker Liberty Steel announced it was cutting production and temporarily shutting some of its sites, putting 400 jobs at risk, due to high energy costs.

To receive the state support, both Jingye and Tata Steel, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, will need to deliver targets for investment and the preservation of jobs up to 2030, insiders told the Financial Times.

The paper also reported that the package will include proposals for a carbon tax on imported steel products, so as to level the playing field for the steelmakers against competitors based in regions with lower environmental standards or lower operating costs.

The news comes amidst growing fears the UK is falling behind in the race to establish green industries that can both drive economic growth and meet soaring demand for clean technologies and low carbon metals and minerals. Last week, the start-up behind the UK's flagship electric vehicle battery plant, Britishvolt, collapsed into administration after failing to raise the funds to sustain the plans for a gigafactory in England's North East. And today Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker is set to call on the government to take urgent steps to make the UK a more attractive place for green investment.

"The UK is falling behind rapidly - to the Americans and the Europeans, who are outspending and outsmarting us," Danker is expected to say. "We're behind the Germans on heat-pumps, insulation and building retrofits, the French on EV charging infrastructure, and the US on operational carbon capture and storage projects - despite the UK's North Sea advantage. We're lagging all three on hydrogen funding."

Danker is expected to urge government to not shy away from "big decisions", warning that "huge amounts of money" is at stake. "In the last two years alone, the UK has lost market share in green tech, equivalent to the potential value of £4.3bn by 2030," he will say.

In order to "up its game on green growth in response to fierce global competition for market share", Danker is expected to set out a number of recommendations for policymakers, including proposals to stimulate demand for green technologies, apply the Contract for Difference mechanism that has driven investment in offshore wind farms to other clean technologies, such as hydrogen, carbon capture and sustainable aviation fuels, and reforming the consent process for green infrastructure.

He will also urge the government to outline a "bigger and bolder approach" to tackling chronic labour and skills shortages, for instance by fixing the disincentives that exist in the benefits system and childcare support and rethinking immigration policy.

In yet more green industry news, the North West heavy industry cluster has published a roadmap for its decarbonisation, setting out how it will transition to net zero by 2040.

The North West Cluster, one of two priority industrial cluster projects picked by the government for support to switch to hydrogen fuels and carbon capture technology, sets out a £30bn pipeline of live investable projects, with an opportunity for £207bn to be invested in the region overall, according to the update.

At the launch last Thursday, Andy Carter, MP for Warrington South, said: "The North West is harnessing its strengths in advanced manufacturing, energy intensive industry and regional collaboration to become the UK's first net zero region by 2040 and seize the economic opportunity of our generation.

"The Mission Zero review has been crystal clear that business needs more policy and funding support if it is to fulfil its crucial role in delivering a green industrial revolution. I will be encouraging the government to give the Net Zero North West Cluster Plan the attention it deserves and prioritise backing our region's industry to accelerate this blueprint for clean growth."

This story was updated at 9:45 on 24 January to include reports that any rescue package would include a carbon tax on imported steel