Bright Blue
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Carbon offsetting: the good and the bad
If done right, carbon offsetting does not have to be a cover for polluting business, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
The Environment Bill doesn't go far enough on plastics
Patrick Hall of Bright Blue argues the government's welcome Environment Bill can afford to take a tougher line on tackling black plastic
British Conservation Alliance: New green group touts free-market environmentalism
Led by a group of young classical liberal activists, the BCA counts former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd MP on its advisory board
Emission impossible? We need to increase national accountability for air pollution
Better transport policies targeting taxes at the most polluting vehicles would improve air quality, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
Air pollution: Could a fuel duty hike and EV tax breaks help clean up our air?
Does the UK need a Committee on Air Pollution? Think tank Bright Blue sets out policy menu for tackling air pollution crisis
'Urgent priority': Major rethink required to spur green gas investment
Conservative think tank Bright Blue calls for more funding and regulatory incentives to drive investment in green gas for heating UK homes
Approaching zero hour: Time for the UK to go carbon-neutral
The UK can and must do more to maintain its position as a climate leader, argues Bright Blue's Wilf Lytton
Conservation Nation: Bright Blue calls for conservation to be made cross-departmental priority
New essay collection from centre-right think tank urges government to beef up conservation policies
Does nature conservation deserve a slice of the aid budget?
Oxfam GB's Matthew Spencer asks if earmarking a chunk of the aid budget for conservation projects can really help drive sustainable development
Hotting up: Government urged to lead G7 in embracing net zero target
Influential Bright Blue think tank argues there is a compelling economic, political, environmental, and legal case for adopting a binding net zero emission target
Report: Replace CAP with market-system for farmers to bid for green contracts
Report by think tank Bright Blue sets out a vision for post-Brexit farming that would incentivise measures to boost ecosystems, woodland, and peatland
Tory MPs and green groups urge government to retain ambitious tree planting goals
Campaign led by Conservative think tank Bright Blue claims government is far off meeting its 2015 target of planting 11 million trees by 2020
Tory voters want environmental regulations maintained after Brexit
Conservative thinktank finds voters want to protect laws on beach standards and renewable energy production