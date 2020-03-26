BP
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
BP invests $10m in Finnish city transport app MaaS Global
British oil giant's investment arm says latest deal forms part of its strategy to make urban transport smarter in a digital world
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
Can drones and camera technology help plug BP's methane leaks?
Oil giant is introducing round-the-clock monitoring of methane leaks at its new oil and gas projects using a raft of cutting-edge technologies in what it claims is an industry first
BP teams up with DiDi to develop China's EV charging network
British oil giant plans rollout of EV chargers across China with the help of ride-hailing company DiDi
BP beefs up biofuel operations with Bunge joint venture
Oil giant teams up with agriculture powerhouse to create major new Brazilian bio-energy player
UK's big energy firms accused of failing to tackle climate crisis
Shell, BP and Centrica have talked of backing EU emissions target but withheld support
'Unsustainable path': Energy emissions rise at fastest rate in seven years
BP warns of a 'growing divergence' between demands for climate action and pace of emissions cuts, as extreme weather pushes up global fossil fuel use
Nectar swaps BP for Esso amid criticism by climate campaigners
UK petrol station loyalty shifts as Nectar card is criticised for encouraging fossil fuel use
BP shareholders back climate resolution in wake of meeting protests
Climate protestors invaded BP's AGM in Aberdeen yesterday chanting 'this is a crime scene'
BP headquarters in London blockaded by Greenpeace
Environmental activists accuse oil company of 'fueling' climate emergency
'Unprecedented': Leading BP investors holding £10bn in shares back climate resolution
The resolution, which BP has agreed to back, signals increasing investor pressure on firms to act on climate change
'Liberating force': Businesses urge government to simplify EV charging system
CBI chief claims EVs could catalyse 21st century economy, but warns more guidance is still needed from government to realise the technology's transformational potential
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned
BP announces new $100m Upstream emission reduction fund
In wake of reports company lobbied against stronger US methane rules, oil giant announces new emissions reduction fund
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
BP has 'dramatically reduced' oil and gas exploration, executive claims
Dominic Emery, VP for strategic planning at BP, suggests sizeable chunk of firm's existing oil and gas resources could remain in the ground as it invests in new business models
BP Energy Outlook: Renewables set to grow 'faster than any fuel in history', but emissions keep rising
Oil giant publishes annual report setting out a range of scenarios for the energy sector, ranging from Pars Agreement compatible decarbonisation to soaring global energy demand
Growth at all costs: How oil executive pay pushes fossil fuel exploration
Carbon Tracker analysis reveals how executive pay packages at oil and gas companies often remain performance-linked to growing production and volumes
Clean cut: Pure Planet drops prices for green energy customers
BP-backed renewables supplier claims clean energy can be offered cheaper than fossil fuels after cutting its prices by £12 per year
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
Is it Beyond Petroleum for real this time?
BP's shock decision to publish a Paris Agreement consistent strategy is a huge win for investors, but who decides how to define 'consistent'?
'Good news for both investors and the planet': BP pledges to deliver Paris Agreement consistent strategy
Oil giant backs sweeping resolution calling for bolder climate strategy, as Shell completes latest electric vehicle charging acquisition