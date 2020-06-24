Boots
Doctor's orders: Boots prescribes compostable pharmacy bags
Boots to start offering customers their medicines in 100 per cent compostable bags made using potato starch
Boots aims to turn over a clean sheet with biodegradable baby wipes
Switch to sustainable viscose material could save 200 tonnes of plastic each year, according to retailer
Boots plots zero emission prescription deliveries with electric van trial
Pharmacy retailer adds five EVs to its Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire home delivery fleet as part of pilot it hopes to expand across the UK
Boots begins nationwide rollout of unbleached paper bags
The switch - due to be completed by early 2020 - will avoid more than 900 tonnes of plastic waste a year, the firm said
Walgreens Boots Alliance cuts CO2, energy use, and waste across global stores
Pharmaceuticals retailer slashed CO2, energy use, and waste to landfill in 2018, according to latest sustainability report
Boots beats green target three years early with help from LEDs
Boots UK smashes carbon emissions target three years early