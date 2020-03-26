biomethane
CNG Fuels breaks ground on two food waste-based HGV fuelling stations
Firm plans to have five new public access stations up and running by the end of the year, in bid to enable long-distance, low emission trucking
Green gas milestone: One million UK homes now supplied with biomethane
There has been a surge in number of UK homes being supplied with gas from farm and food waste, according to latest data from the Green Gas Certification Scheme
'Urgent priority': Major rethink required to spur green gas investment
Conservative think tank Bright Blue calls for more funding and regulatory incentives to drive investment in green gas for heating UK homes
SEAT teams up with gas firm Snam for CNG and biomethane fuel push
Two companies ink partnership deal to enhance green gas fuel infrastructure in Italy, France, Austria, and beyond
Green gas: UK gears up for 'huge' surge in new biomethane plants through to 2020
Almost 50 applications for building new biomethane green gas plants have been lodged with Ofgem, with a raft of projects expected to come online by 2020
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study