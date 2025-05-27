ReFuels opens new Scottish biomethane refuelling station

New facility between Edinburgh and Glasgow can refuel 14 trucks with sustainable fuel simultaneously, enabling low-emission transport of goods across Scotland

European renewable biomethane (Bio-CNG) supplier ReFuels has today opened a new refuelling station for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) at a site in Livingston, Scotland, providing a boost to low-carbon transport...

