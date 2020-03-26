Bill Gates
'Economic self-interest': Climate adaptation essential for future prosperity, experts warn
Governments and businesses around the world should accelerate spending on climate resilience, according to new report from group chaired by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva
Bill Gates and the EU launch €100m clean tech investment fund
New Breakthrough Energy Ventures Europe fund aims to bring radically new clean energy technologies to the market
Three things you need to know about Malta, the Google-incubated and Bill Gates-backed startup
The energy storage technology company is proving that batteries aren't just for backup anymore
Reports: Bill Gates and billionaire allies back first 'breakthrough' green start-ups
First investments from $1bn Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) will be in two energy storage firms