Terra CO2 Technology said it will use funds to develop and produce low-carbon cement alternatives for the construction industry
An investment consortium co-led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund has injected $46m into a firm that claims it can make cement that produces 70 per cent less emissions than traditional cement....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial