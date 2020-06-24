BEIS committee
Parliament readies 30,000 invites for citizens' Climate Assembly
Invites to be sent out to random addresses across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to help secure public input on how to meet the UK's net zero goal
Is the government's net zero strategy finally starting to come together?
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom says her number one priority is building a pathway to net zero emissions - and has promised a raft of new policies in 2020 to help get there
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
Net zero: MPs call on Andrea Leadsom to deliver climate policy action
BEIS Committee Chair Rachel Reeves writes to new Business Secretary urging her to urgently set out new policies for EVs, carbon capture, and energy efficiency
Sir David Attenborough: We 'cannot be radical enough' in tackling climate crisis
Veteran broadcaster warns 'really major problems' are imminent if world does not address climate change threat
Welsh Government backs 2050 net zero goal
Committee on Climate Change said Wales should target 95 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but Welsh government says it would rather go net zero
BEIS urged to embed clean growth and diversity across all Sector Deals
UK should follow example of Offshore Wind Sector Deal and strike further industry agreements that place onus on delivering green benefits, says BEIS Committee
Persimmon admits lobbying government to axe zero carbon homes goal
Giving evidence to BEIS committee, major housebuilder admits it was in favour of scrapping zero carbon policy as part of push to unlock construction of more new homes
What's the hold up? MPs to probe government's Swansea Bay decision process
BEIS select committee announces investigation of obstacles and delays behind a long-awaited final decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project
UK must keep close to Euratom to avoid nuclear disruption, urges MP committee
BEIS Committee calls on government to retain close association with EU atomic community after Brexit, as Michael Gove releases letter on environmental governance regime
MPs' committee slams "expensive" Hinkley Point C deal
Report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee says poorest billpayers will be hit hardest by 35-year nuclear plant deal and calls for transparent assessment of wider jobs benefits
'Scant detail': Government still ducking tough questions on Brexit, warn MPs
Government response to MPs' energy and climate change Brexit inquiry has 'encouraging signs', but still lacks clarity on key issues, warns key parliamentary committee
Rachel Reeves pledges to support 'sustainable growth' as new Business Committee chair
Reeves wins coveted post as chair of BEIS Committee, as Mary Creagh and Neil Parish re-elected to key environmental roles
Brexit puts UK nuclear industry 'at risk', warn MPs
UK's impending exit from European Atomic Energy Community could have severe ramifications for Britain's nuclear power industry, and wider decarbonisation efforts