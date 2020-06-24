Bank of England
Mark Carney handed COP26 climate finance role
Outgoing Bank of England Governor to advise Prime Minister on greening the global financial system as UK steps up preparation to co-host crucial UN summit
'Pioneering exercise': New Bank of England Governor to oversee climate stress-test
Andrew Bailey will take over at helm of UK's central bank in March, replacing Mark Carney who has been instrumental in pushing for climate risk transparency
Government under fire for 'reneging' on green finance pledge
Chancellor fails to include climate change remit in guidance to UK financial regulators, in apparent backtrack on government pledge made this summer
Come clean on climate risk or face mandatory disclosure rules, Carney tells business
Bank of England governor warns firms have two years to improve their reporting on climate risk or regulators will impose rules
We need a Green Bank of England
We should empower our central bank to go further in steering capital flows towards the low-carbon economy, argues Positive Money's executive director Fran Boait
Climate risk posed by oil, gas and coal leaves energy investors on shaky ground
Analysis by both Carbon Tracker and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis highlight the growing threat posed to investors by their exposure to high-carbon business models
Capitalism is part of solution to climate crisis, says Mark Carney
Bank of England governor says firms that ignore crisis 'will go bankrupt without question'
Insurers disclosing climate risk need to remember their customers
Extending climate risk disclosure to customers could yield benefits for both insurers and, argue LSE's Swenja Surminski and Sam Unsworth
Climate risks and fiscal blind spots
The focus may have been on its Brexit projections, but as Madeleine Cuff argues the OBR's highlighting of climate risks demands attention from businesses and policymakers
Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think
Labour plots 'new banking ecosystem' to tackle climate emergency
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell sets out plans to strengthen Bank of England toolkit to tackle climate risk and spur billions of green investment
'Unprecedented risks': Bank of England will stress-test UK financial system for climate-related risks
Bank of England governor March Carney says test should spur firms to "develop cutting-edge risk management" strategies to manage climate risk
Bank of England issues climate risk guidance to 'unlock action' from insurers
Developed by industry and regulators, aim is to help insurers draw up management approaches to climate risk
'Wake-up call': World's leading central banks urge financiers to act on climate
Network for Greening the Financial System sets out key recommendations for world's central banks to address climate risk and spur green investment
Mark Carney tells global banks they cannot ignore climate change dangers
Financial sector warned it risks losses from extreme weather and its stakes in polluting firms
Bank of England to scrutinise insurance firms' climate risk planning
UK insurers will be called upon next month by the Prudential Market Authority to stress test their business against a range of climate and transition risks
Reports: Carney poised to fast track climate stress tests for banking sector
Bank of England Governor tells the FT major change to the way climate risks are assessed could be in place as early as next year
Bank of England urged to 'lead by example' on climate risk
Letter urges Bank of England to become first central bank in Europe to reflect climate-related financial risks in its monetary operations
Bank of England calls on banks and insurers to step up climate risk oversight
Prudential Regulation Authority recommends that boards task a senior executive with managing climate risks
TCFD: 'Encouraging' first steps, but few firms fully disclosing climate risk
Progress report from Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure reveals 'further work needs to be done', as UK regulators launch Climate Financial Risk Forum
'Incoherent': Report calls for green overhaul of Bank of England finance policy
NGO Positive Money argues central bank needs new mandate to drive shift away from high carbon investments - or the UK risks missing its climate targets
Mark Carney warns of potential 'catastrophic' climate impact on financial markets
As new study accuses IEA of underestimating level of disruption from clean power, Bank of England governor again stresses systemic risks presented by climate change
Bank of England confirms climate risk review for banking sector planned
Update on the Bank's climate change work reveals review planned to assess whether banking sector is adequately addressing climate-related risks
Printing money, burning carbon? Why QE may be stimulating more than just the money markets
New research suggests corporate bond purchases by central banks may be inadvertently backing carbon-intensive sectors