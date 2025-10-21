Climateflation: Study shows how extreme weather is to blame for rising food prices

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Household staples such as butter and coffee are driving food price inflation, with extreme weather continuing to drive up cost of living, new ECIU analysis warns

Prices for foods that are most vulnerable to climate-driven extreme weather - such as chocolate, butter, coffee, and milk - are climbing more than four times faster than the rate of inflation for other...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Firms sensitive to rising temperatures deliver lower stock returns

Wildfarmed and Minor Figures launch regeneratively farmed plant-based milk

More on Risk

Study: Firms sensitive to rising temperatures deliver lower stock returns
Risk

Study: Firms sensitive to rising temperatures deliver lower stock returns

Researchers from University of Exeter warn financial impact of rising temperatures is being underestimated

Amber Rolt
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy
Risk

Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy

Daily life for people living in Europe is already becoming unpredictable due to the consequences of extreme weather, explains University of Salford﻿ lecturer Rosemary Anthony

Rosemary Anthony, University of Salford
clock 20 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Rising threat': Environment Agency publishes new flood resilience guidance
Risk

'Rising threat': Environment Agency publishes new flood resilience guidance

FloodReady Review and Action Plan provides recommendations and practical steps for enhancing property flood resilience measures

Amber Rolt
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read