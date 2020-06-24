AXA
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
AXA boss warns a '+4C world is not insurable'
Insurance giant vows to quadruple green investments, as Dutch bank ING strengthens its policy on coal investments
AXA: UK landlords beef up energy efficiency performance
Private rental sector has seen rapid energy efficiency improvements in recent years, but one in 20 properties still fail minimum standards
How AXA's coal divestment plans helped trigger its 100 per cent renewables pledge
AXA's CSR chief Alice Steenland explains why the insurance and investment giant AXA decided to tackle CO2 in its investments long before making the RE100 pledge for its own operations