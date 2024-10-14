Axa Future Risks Report: Climate change tops global risk register, again

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Aerial drone photo of the town of Allerton Bywater near Castleford in Leeds West Yorkshire | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial drone photo of the town of Allerton Bywater near Castleford in Leeds West Yorkshire | Credit: iStock

Latest edition of Axa survey of 23,000 people highlights how climate change continues to be leading concern for general population and risk experts

Climate change remains the top concern for both risk experts and the general population, according to the latest edition of the 'future risks' report compiled by insurance giant Axa. The report, published...

Can Labour's Industrial Strategy unlock a green investment boom?

UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets

