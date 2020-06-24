Aviva
Green pension: Aviva launches ESG-focused default workplace pension
The workplace pension default investment strategy incorporates ethical and environmental considerations
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Investors worth $5tr in assets pledge to back 'just transition' guidelines
Guide to help investors link worker and social considerations with climate and low carbon investment policies formally launches at COP24
Investors urge G20 to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020
Investors worth $742bn in assets urge world leaders to help tackle financial risks by setting a 2020 deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies across biggest economies
World Benchmarking Alliance: Aviva teams up with UN to boost business SDG engagement
New World Benchmarking Alliance will develop free benchmarks to rank companies' performance against Sustainable Development Goals
Climate risk disclosure: Pressure mounts on companies, auditors, and regulators
EasyJet, EnQuest, BodyCote and Balfour Beatty latest high profile names to face scrutiny from environmental lawyers over climate risk strategy
Climate-related disasters set to make 2017 most expensive on record, insurers warn
But existing global risk protection gap of $1.7tr may open up many new opportunities for insurers, according to the ClimateWise network of insurance firms
Thespians demand fossil-free performance from pension provider
Host of UK stars, including actors Mark Rylance and Zoë Wanamaker, call on pension provider for British actors' union to create a low-carbon fund for performers
World Benchmarking Alliance launches to shine spotlight on ESG issues
League table of major companies will give smaller investors more clarity over firms' social and environmental performance, says sponsor Aviva