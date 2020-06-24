arup
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Arup pledges $3m to aid city climate planning through C40 partnership
Professional services firm renews partnership with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for another three years
Arup launches VR tool to design child-friendly cities
Virtual reality experience will give city planners a 'child's eye view' of urban environments