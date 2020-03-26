Arctic
Melting permafrost in Arctic will have $70tn climate impact - study
Study shows how destabilised natural systems will worsen man-made problem
'Ice-plagued': How I came to be called a 'smart arse' by Andrew Neil
The way we use language matters - no matter what Andrew Neil thinks, it is fair to ask if seas that are meant to be covered by ice can really be called 'ice-plagued'
Ilulissat: A town at the frontier of our changing climate
Gareth Redmond King's recent trip to the Arctic opened his eyes to how changes to the region's climate is set to impact life around the world