Intel, Apple tout circular, carbon-free manufacturing
Tech giants take steps forward with their green manufacturing plans
'The time for action is now': Apple issues $2.2bn green bond
Tech giant almost doubles its green bond offering as it seeks to accelerate emission reduction efforts
Apple reduces mining impact through recycled rare earth elements
Tech giant says its new iPhones prove rare earth materials can be recycled, contrary to conventional belief
Apple launches out-of-warranty iPhone repair programme in the US
Tech giant to help independent repair providers in the US to access same parts, tools, and resources as those in its official in-warranty repair network
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
Apple powers up iPhone recycling network
Tech giant quadruples number of locations for US customers to hand in old iPhones as part of recycling and reuse drive
Apple powers up efforts to tackle supplier emissions
Supplier commitments to run their Apple production on 100 per cent clean energy means the tech giant has already exceeded one of its flagship green goals for 2019
Apple overhauls Air to create 'greenest ever' MacBook
BREAKING: New Macbook Air made from recycled tin, aluminium and plastic, cutting its carbon footprint by 50 per cent
The climate summit vs. the iPhone: A mainstream media mismatch
The latest iPhone introduction garnered hundreds of times more coverage than the worldchanging commitments made in San Francisco. Why?
What Facebook and Apple can teach other tech titans
Both are using their clout to bring renewables to companies and communities that today have limited access to these resources
Apple, Akamai, Etsy and Swiss Re get together to buy clean power
Could co-operation between corporates simultaneously turbo-charge the renewables market and open it up to smaller energy users?
Apple is now a trillion dollar tech behemoth, but is our planet paying the price?
As with Spiderman, the tech sectors' great power should come with greater responsibility, argues Michael Holder
Apple announces $300m China Clean Energy Fund to help power greener supply chain
Fund to invest in and developing renewables projects totaling more than 1GW of capacity
Breakthrough of the century? Your iPhone could soon be made of carbon-free aluminium
Rio Tinto and Alcoa join forces to scale 'revolutionary' low-carbon aluminium smelting process, with Apple lined up as first customer
Meet Daisy, Apple's latest robot for recovering and reusing iPhone components
Launched this week, Daisy helps dissemble iPhones for reuse and recycling
Green Apple: Tech giant confirms it is now 100 per cent powered by renewables
Apple announces renewables milestone, as company sets out opposition to EPA attempts to scrap Clean Power Plan
Apple reports 'significant progress' towards greener global supply chain
Tech giant signals boosts in renewable energy use, waste reduction, and energy efficiency in 12th annual supplier responsibility progress report
Fairphone and Apple top green electronics league table
Greenpeace says its rankings show big names such as Samsung and Amazon must demonstrate 'greater ambition' on renewables, resource use and hazardous chemicals
Apple eyes 'lifting' voice of companies committed to clean energy
Six of the tech giant's suppliers have committed to using 100 percent clean energy in their operations
Apple forestry protection drive delivers sustainable paper packaging for all its products
Tech giant claims its forestry programme now protecting and creating enough sustainable forest to cover its paper packaging use
Apple confirms plans for second wind-powered Danish data centre
Tech giant says major new data centre facility will run entirely on local renewable power thanks to 30MW wind energy investment
How Apple is moving its supply chain toward clean energy
Apple is helping partners around the world reduce their energy use and build high-quality renewable energy projects
Apple offers $1bn green bond
Tech giant launches its second green bond in a move that seeks to underline the company's on-going commitment to climate action
Apple pledges to pursue use of 100 per cent recycled materials
IT and electronics giant says it will 'one day' stop mining raw materials to make its iPhones and laptops in latest Environmental Responsibility Report