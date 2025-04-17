'Using more clean energy than ever before': Apple confirms its emissions have fallen 60 per cent since 2015

Tech giant hails series of environmental milestones as it closes in on goal to become ‘carbon neutral’ by 2030
Tech giant Apple may be one of many US corporates wrestling with the fallout from the confusion surrounding President Trump's trade war, but the company's sustainability efforts still gave it something...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis